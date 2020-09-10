West High Yield Announces Appointment of CFO and Consulting Engagement

Calgary, September 10, 2020 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") in supporting advancement of its strategic vision, is pleased to announce the following appointment to its executive team and the entering into a mining consulting engagement agreement.

The Company announces the appointment of Shelina Hirji, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer effective as of this date. Ms. Hirji has been acting as CFO of the Company since November 2019. She is a designated accountant with over 38 years of experience with infrastructure construction in the oil and gas exploration and production business since early 1990. Her experience in the industry commenced with various senior accounting and management roles in both public and private companies with extensive participation in growth opportunities. She has been a key member of the executive management team of these former companies and assumed a strategic role in the overall management of the companies. Ms. Hirji has extensive experience in financial management, including financial reporting, corporate accounting, budgeting, and forecasting as well as stewardship of internal controls. She is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and the Advisory Committee for the TSX Venture Exchange. As part of her compensation, Ms. Hirji was granted 350,000 options of the Company with an exercise price of $0.12 and a five-year term.

As the Company continues to plan for its Stage Two Feasibility study and demonstration plant design, the Company is pleased to announce the engagement of Dr. Fouad Kamaleddine, PhD, P.Eng., President FFK Consulting Services Inc. as a consultant to the Company. Dr. Kamaleddine provides engineering consultancy in the field of processing and metallurgy, project development and the development of new technologies from lab to demo testing and commercialization. He is a co-founder of multiple mining and consulting firms and has been an officer and director of many public and private mining companies. He is a senior lecturer at the University of Toronto with over 20 years of academic and industry experience.

"The next steps in the commercialization of the Company's world class magnesium asset will require cost effective innovate solutions and I am excited to have the experience and talent of Shelina and Fouad in joining our team." states President and CEO Frank Marasco Jr.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel, and magnesium properties.

