INV Metals Announces Election of Directors

10.09.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 - INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that the following seven nominees that were listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 27, 2020 (the "Circular") for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld
 % Withheld
Parviz Farsangi 103,651,184 99.94% 63,000 0.06%
Eric Klein 103,650,880 99.94% 63,304 0.06%
Candace MacGibbon 103,651,184 99.94% 63,000 0.06%
Terrance MacGibbon 103,601,184 99.89% 113,000 0.11%
Robert Pollock 103,651,184 99.94% 63,000 0.06%
David Rae 103,651,184 99.94% 63,000 0.06%
Robin Weisman 103,651,184 99.94% 63,000 0.06%

In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors was passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Sunny Lowe
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (416) 703-8416
E-mail: slowe@invmetals.com


