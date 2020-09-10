INV Metals Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 - INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that the following seven nominees that were listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 27, 2020 (the "Circular") for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Parviz Farsangi
103,651,184
99.94%
63,000
0.06%
Eric Klein
103,650,880
99.94%
63,304
0.06%
Candace MacGibbon
103,651,184
99.94%
63,000
0.06%
Terrance MacGibbon
103,601,184
99.89%
113,000
0.11%
Robert Pollock
103,651,184
99.94%
63,000
0.06%
David Rae
103,651,184
99.94%
63,000
0.06%
Robin Weisman
103,651,184
99.94%
63,000
0.06%
In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors was passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About INV™ Metals
INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.
