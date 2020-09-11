Corsurex Resource Corp. Announces Update on Consolidation and Name Change

Presse Minen (CSE: CRC) (the Company) announces that, further to its news releases of July 9, 2020 and August 19, 2020, it is proceeding with the name change to Gold Port Corporation and the consolidation (the Consolidation) on the basis of one (1) new common share (a Share) for every two (2) Shares held, effective September 14, 2020.



The Shares of the Company will begin trading on a consolidated basis and under the new name, Gold Port Corporation, and symbol GPO on Friday, September 11, 2020. The new ISIN of the Company is CA38068W1086 and CUSIP is 38068W108.



Fractional Shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up to the next higher whole number if the fraction is 0.5 or greater and rounded down to the next lower whole number if the fraction is less than 0.5.



The Company holds a 100% interest in the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana, S.A. A technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101  Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is available at the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com. The Companys future exploration and development plans will be announced in the immediate future.



A private placement funding as announced August 9, 2020 is expected to close immediately after completion of the name change and Consolidation. The net proceeds will be used to further enhance the Companys Groete Gold Copper Project.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Adrian Hobkirk. President, CEO and Director

T: 9546848040, E: hobkirkadrian@gmail.com







No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

