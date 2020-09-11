Fuse Cobalt Addition of New Director

Vancouver, September 11, 2020 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE) (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Konstantin Lichtenwald as Director of the Company effective September 11, 2020.

Mr. Lichtenwald has had extensive experience as a controller, chief financial officer and a director of numerous publicly traded and private corporations in several industries. He earned his BBA from Pforzheim University, Germany, holds the professional designation of chartered professional accountant (CPA and CGA), and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada.

Mr. Lichtenwald specializes in providing corporate finance, valuation, taxation, financial reporting, consulting and other accounting services to both small businesses and public commodity resource companies. He also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, financing and other activities. Mr. Lichtenwald worked at Ernst & Young GmbH, Germany, in the assurance department.

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Lichtenwald as Director, Fuse announces the resignation of James Hellwarth as Director of the Company. Fuse thanks Mr. Hellwarth for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. www.fusecobalt.com

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties: Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project which consists of 785 hectares of land and is also located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine, a former producer of both silver and cobalt.

Nevada Lithium Property: Fuse owns a 100% interest in 100 placer claims covering 2000 acres (809 hectares) at Teels Marsh, Nevada. The property, called Teels Marsh West is highly prospective for Lithium brines and is located approximately 48 miles northwest of Clayton Valley and the Rockwood Lithium Mine. Rockwood is North America's only producing brine-based Lithium mine supporting lithium production since 1967. Access to Teels Marsh is via dirt road, west of Highway 95 and northwest of Highway 360.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President &CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

