Idaho Champion Gold Enhances Digital Footprint with Launch of Social Media Platforms

TORONTO, September 11, 2020 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF) ("Champion" or the "Company"), announces the launch of a number of social media platforms ("Social Media") to enhance Champion's shareholder experience during our 2020 exploration programs.

Champion's Social Media will include LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The Company will use these platforms as a form of enhancing the shareholder experience with constant updates about exploration activities, interviews with management, and events within the local and investment communities. The Company will be available to engage and encourage shareholders to interact through these platforms.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-Champion-Gold-Mining-109354824231386

Twitter https://twitter.com/IdahoChampion

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/idahochampiongold/

Instagram https://instagram.com/IdahoChampionGold

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo-m180w0aeYBmrVlCRYWDg

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

