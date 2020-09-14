Anglo American Platinum and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Granted US Patent

Vancouver, September 14, 2020 - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" "PTM" or the "Company") and subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Inc. ("Lion") reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 10,734,636 B2 entitled "Battery Cathodes for Improved Stability" to Florida International University ("FIU"). Under a sponsored agreement (the "Sponsored Agreement"), Lion has exclusive rights to all technology being developed by FIU included patents granted.

The patent includes the use of platinum group metals and carbon nanotubes and other innovations in a lithium battery.

Lion was jointly formed in 2019 by Platinum Group and Anglo American Platinum Ltd. ("Anglo American Platinum") to accelerate the development of next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium.

Under the Sponsored Agreement, research and patent applications are being funded to unlock the potential of Lithium Air and Lithium Sulfur battery chemistries by using the catalytic properties of platinum and palladium. Research is led by Dr. Bilal El-Zahab who completed post doctoral work at MIT along with a team that includes six specialist nano-materials and battery post doctoral fellows. The team at FIU has completed the first year of research and surpassed their first technical milestone. Further patent applications have been filed.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Platinum Group said: "The initial patent grant is the first significant milestone towards our objectives to both capitalize on a true cutting-edge innovation and drive demand for PGMs at the same time."

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a 19.5 million ounce proven and probable reserve, bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), Hanwa Co. Ltd. and Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd.

About Anglo American Platinum Limited

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a member of the Anglo American plc Group and is the world's leading primary producer of platinum group metals. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE). Its mining, smelting and refining operations are based in South Africa. Elsewhere in the world, the Group owns Unki Platinum Mine in Zimbabwe.

