Cross River Ventures Appoints Alex Klenman as Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, September 14, 2020 - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company" or "Cross River") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Alex Klenman, as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately, replacing John Fraser, who remains with the Company in his roles as President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Klenman is an experienced junior mining executive whose career spans over 30 years in the private and public sectors. Over the past decade he has held and continues to hold leadership roles with numerous publicly traded resource companies, including senior officer and/or director positions with Nexus Gold Corp, Leocor Gold, Azincourt Energy, Arbor Metals, Manning Ventures, and others. As a consultant in the past he has also worked with companies such as Roxgold Inc, Forum Uranium, Integra Gold, Midnight Sun Mining, among others. He began his professional career in television broadcasting which evolved in the late 1990's into communications, finance and marketing roles principally for publicly traded companies.

"I'm excited to work with John, Dan and the team behind Cross River," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "There's a solid foundation already in place with the two projects in our portfolio. That's just a start. Our goal is to build a dynamic and prominent exploration company that captures a large audience and creates significant value through strategic exploration and discovery, and by pursuing blue chip opportunities with expansive upside," continued Mr. Klenman.

"We are very pleased to have Alex move into the CEO position at Cross River," said John Fraser, President and CFO . "Alex's extensive experience and impressive work ethic will play a key role in the growth of Cross River," continued Mr. Fraser.

About the Company

Cross River is a gold and silver exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of precious metal exploration properties. The Company owns an option to acquire 60% interest in the Fuchsite Lake project which comprises approximately 3,750 hectares 20 km north of the town of Armstrong, Ontario. The Company also owns an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Tahsis Property, an early-stage gold exploration property located on Northern Vancouver Island, in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia. Cross River's common shares trade under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures Corp.

John Fraser

President & CFO

604-227-6610

info@crossriverventures.com

www.crossriverventures.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63696