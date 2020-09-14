14 September 2020

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Exercise of share options and total voting rights

Exercise of options

The Company announces that it has today issued 125,000 new Ordinary Shares following an exercise of options by a former director at an exercise price of 75 pence per new Ordinary Share. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. Application is being made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 18 September 2020, and they will also be listed on the TSX. The proceeds of the exercise amounted to ?93,750.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 59,084,551 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 59,084,551.

The above figure of 59,084,551 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

