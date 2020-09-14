VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2020 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that Novo’s recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Millennium Minerals Ltd. (“Millennium”), has today settled all debts (the “Debt Settlement”) it owed to IMC Resources Gold Holdings Pte Ltd and IMC Resources Investments Pte Ltd (collectively, “IMC”). Please see the Company’s news releases dated August 4, 2020, and September 8, 2020 for further details.



All amounts are in United States dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Millennium has repaid IMC’s secured debt of approximately $50.3 million (A$69 million) by way of payment of $43.7 million (A$60 million) in cash and the balance by procuring the issuance by Novo of 2,656,591 units of Novo (each a “Unit”) issued to IMC at a price of C$3.25 per Unit (the “Debt Consideration”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Novo (a “Share”) and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of C$4.40 for a period of 36 months after the closing of the Debt Settlement. Novo has provided funding to Millennium to ensure Millennium had sufficient cash to allow repayment of the cash portion of the Debt Settlement.

Immediately subsequent to the issuance of the Units comprising the Debt Consideration, IMC holds 9.67% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Novo.

The Units issued to IMC pursuant to the Debt Consideration are subject to statutory and TSX Venture Exchange hold periods expiring on January14, 2021; in addition, a further contractual hold period will apply to half of the Units issued to IMC, increasing the hold period for those Units to 12 months.

