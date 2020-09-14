Signature Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement announced on August 17, 2020 (the "Offering). In the Second Tranche, the Company raised an additional $375,000 by issuing 5,924,000 hard dollar units ("HD Units") at a price of $0.05 per HD Unit and 1,313,334 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit, resulting in $1,545,034 of aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering.

Each HD Unit issued pursuant to the Offering, including the Second Tranche, consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one half of one (1/2) Warrant. Each whole Warrant issued pursuant to the Second Tranche will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.10 until September 11, 2022, provided that if after four months and one day following the closing of the Second Tranche, the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a press release and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such press release is disseminated by the Company. The FT Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

In connection with the Second Tranche. the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $18,500 and issued 360,400 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 (for Finder's Warrants issued pursuant to the sale of HD Units) and $0.06 (for Finder's Warrants issued pursuant to the sale of FT Units) for a period of 24 months following closing of the Second Tranche.

All securities issued in the Second Tranche of the Offering, including the Finder's Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 12, 2021.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated December 20, 2013, prepared by Walter Hanych, P.Geo., and Frank Racicot, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Notes

