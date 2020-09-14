Quadro Announces DTC Eligibility for OTCQB Listing

Vancouver, September 14, 2020 - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. The Company's common shares are trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "QDROF" and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "QRO" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "G4O2".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold and PGE in North America. Quadro has approximately 50 million shares outstanding. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn and Conche properties and has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake property in Newfoundland and an option to earn a 70% interest in the Seagull Lake property in Ontario.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63705