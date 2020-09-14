Hornby Bay Announces Termination of Letter of Intent with REMY Biosciences

Toronto, September 14, 2020 - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to a termination and release agreement dated September 8, 2020 between the Company and REMY Biosciences, Inc. ("REMY"), it has terminated the non-binding letter of intent with REMY as previously announced May 19, 2020, and the transaction contemplated therein will not proceed.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63732
