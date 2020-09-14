Supernova Engages Investor Relations Consultant

September 14, 2020 - Vancouver, B.C. - Supernova Metals Corp. ("SUPERNOVA") (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) is pleased to announce that effective September 15, 2020 it has engaged the services of Tim McNulty to assist with its marketing, investor outreach and investor relations activities for an initial period of 6 months. Mr. McNulty is based in Vancouver, BC and will be compensated $3,000 per month for his services.

Mr. McNulty is a capital markets specialist with over 20 years of experience executing financial strategies for large and emerging companies listed on the NYSE, TSX and junior stock exchanges. Having worked as an investor relations officer for Intrawest Corp. and Canadian Airlines International, McNulty has gained extensive capital market knowledge in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, corporate restructurings, capital funding, regulations and compliance, and investor relations. McNulty also has intimate knowledge of the TSX-Venture and Canadian Securities Exchanges listed issuers with over 10 years of consulting to junior and emerging companies as well as having founded and led a junior exploration company through a TSX-V initial public offering.

About SUPERNOVA

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. SUPERNOVA has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including revenue generating oil production, as well as Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets.

