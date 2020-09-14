NV Gold Completes Geophysical Surveys at Slumber and Sandy Gold Projects in Nevada

VANCOUVER, September 14, 2020 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(US:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed both a controlled source audio-magnetotelluric ("CSAMT") geophysical survey at its Slumber Gold Project and an electromagnetic ("EM") (resistivity and conductivity), magnetic ("MAG"), and radiometric survey at its Sandy Gold Project in Nevada. Full analysis and interpreted results from both surveys are pending.

"NV Gold is excited to have recently completed geophysical surveys at its Slumber and Sandy Gold Projects. The raw data obtained from the geophysical programs is currently being fully processed, and the final interpretations for both projects will be presented over the next couple weeks," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of NV Gold. "It will be a busy fall in Nevada noting both the Slumber and Sandy Projects are currently being advanced for planned drilled programs in October/November of 2020."

NV Gold engaged Zonge International, of Reno, Nevada to execute the CSAMT geophysical program at the Slumber Gold Project, and Geotech Ltd. of Aurora , Ontario, Canada to complete the EM/MAG survey at the Sandy Gold Project. Based on results from both surveys, better defined drill programs will be developed to test for potential high-grade feeder structures at depth commencing later in the fall of 2020.

Please refer to press releases dated August 10, 2020 discussing the geophysical survey and geological overview for the Slumber Gold Project, and August 12, 2020 reviewing the geophysical survey and exploration history of the Sandy Gold Project.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, US: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter A. Ball

President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, plans to complete further drilling at the Slumber and Sandy Gold Project and their timing and other future plans and objectives of the Company , are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, measures required to be taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605982/NV-Gold-Completes-Geophysical-Surveys-at-Slumber-and-Sandy-Gold-Projects-in-Nevada