Jayden Arranges Debt Settlement

Vancouver - September 14, 2020. Jayden Resources Inc. , ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into share for debt settlement agreements with its two largest creditors to settle approximately $67,000 in debt by issuing up to 1,340,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price $0.05 per Share. The debt settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Any Shares issued pursuant to the settlement will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period.

