Mosaic Announces Key Organizational Changes

TAMPA, September 14, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today is announcing key upcoming organizational changes within our commercial organization. Rick McLellan, current Senior Vice President-Commercial, has announced his intent to retire in 2021. Rick has a long history with Mosaic and its predecessor companies, and he played an integral part in Mosaic's formation and South America integration and transformation. As part of this transition and to align with Mosaic's new operating structure, the following organizational changes will be effective October 15, 2020:

Floris Bielders, currently Vice President-Commercial, Mosaic Fertilizantes, has been named Vice President-Commercial, North America Business-overseeing customer-facing activities for the North America Business. He will report to Bruce Bodine, Senior Vice President-North America Business. The new North America structure mirrors the current South America organizational structure and ensures consistency across the business.

Jenny Wang has been named Vice President-Global Strategic Marketing, overseeing all facets marketing including new product introduction, product management, market analysis, pricing strategy, product placement, branding and promotions. She will continue to have responsibility for the distribution businesses in China and India, and will report to Joc O'Rourke, President and CEO.

"These organizational changes align to our operating structure in South America, which has proven successful and strengthened our ability to deliver on our mission and serve internal and external customers," said Mr. O'Rourke. "I'm confident these moves will continue to support our transformational work toward making Mosaic the most efficient and competitive company in our industry."

