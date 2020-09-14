Peloton Option Grant

London, September 14, 2020 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) (CNSX:PMC.CN) (OTC:PMCCF) has recently granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to directors of the Company. These options are exercisable until June 7, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.10. These stock options replace 500,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 that expired July 2, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 95,814,247 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the issuance of the shares described in this release.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada and one gold exploration project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corp..

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.