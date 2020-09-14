Galleon Gold Appoints Michael Hobart to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, September 14, 2020 - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Hobart has joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hobart brings a wealth of experience in securities and corporate law specializing in the mining sector, where he represents and advises mining and exploration companies in a variety of transactions. As a partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP with over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, Michael has been a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector. He has led hundreds of transactions both in Canada and abroad, having developed a strong reputation as a strategic and pragmatic lawyer.

Galleon Gold President and CEO, R. David Russell, comments, "We are very happy to welcome Michael to the Board. His successful career spans a breadth of transactions that we will be able to draw upon as the Company continues to develop its gold portfolio and evaluate new opportunities."

Concurrent with his appointment, the Company has authorized and approved the grant of 600,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Hobart. The stock options are priced at $0.12, vest immediately and expire on September 14, 2025.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. The Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, is located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

