Cyprium Metals Ltd: Nanadie Well Copper Project Acquisition Completion

14.09.2020  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise the completion of the acquisition of tenements E51/1040 and M51/887 from Horizon Minerals Ltd., which includes the Nanadie Well Cu-Au Project, which is located ~75km to the eastnortheast of Cyprium's Hollandaire copper deposits.

A mining lease, M51/887, has also been granted for the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project and Cyprium has applied for exploration tenements to the west and east of the Nanadie Well Copper- Gold Project (refer to Figure 1), to expand our regional presence in the area and increase the projects exploration prospectivity.

The project also has the Stark Cu-Ni-PGE prospect along with a number of drill ready targets that offer excellent exploration upside.

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are pleased to complete the 100% acquisition of the Nanadie Well Project, which includes a substantial 2004 JORC compliant copper mineral resource that has multiple shallow and broad intersections which are open along strike and at depth. It has several drill ready targets that offer excellent exploration upside.

The Nanadie Well deposit and Stark mineralisation are both very prospective, and we will initially focus on geological interpretation activities from which we will then plan our resource definition and extensional drilling programmes. The Nanadie Well copper deposit is located only 75km to the east-northeast of our Hollandaire copper deposits and is an exciting addition that increases our regional mineral resource base which will be included in the ongoing Cue Copper Project scoping study."

To view the location plan, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/31YW51D0



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd.



Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com


