Manganese X Energy to Commence Drill Program at Battery Hill

Montreal, September 15, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF ) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the tendering of drill contracts related to the upcoming drill program at the Battery Hill project located near Woodstock, New Brunswick. The program is expected to commence within the next three weeks.

Previous diamond drilling by the Company totals 5,188 meters in 25 holes and has been completed over a 1.8 kilometer strike length of the prospective manganese occurrence trend. Most holes intercepted significant grades and widths of manganese mineralization such as 10.75% Mn over 52.6 meters (core length) in SF-16-05, 12.96% Mn over 32.85 meters (core length) in SF-16-08 and 9.39% Mn over 74.0 meters in SF-17-18.

The upcoming drill program will consist of approximated 20 holes totaling a minimum of 3,000 meters. The intent of the program is to upgrade the current classification of mineralization to inferred or higher resource status. The program will focus on near surface, higher grade areas of the deposit such as the Moody Hill zones.

Upon successful completion of the drill program and ongoing metallurgical studies recommended in the June 2020 NI 43-101 technical report, work will be initiated toward the completion of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy, comments, "We are excited to get the drills turning so we can prove out our manganese asset that borders the US. The current market cycle favors all things electric and we want to participate by providing compliant and compatible manganese oxide for the EV battery market. Our resource property is aptly named Battery Hill and we are the only manganese themed company in North America aggressively moving to commercialization. Companies like Tesla have indicated they want to source battery material from the North American supply chain and we intend to be part of it."

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

