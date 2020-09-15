Tocvan Announces The Initiation of Drill Permitting; And theInitiation of CSAMT Survey, at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico

Calgary - September 15, 2020. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: "TOC") (CNSX:TOC.CN) ("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the initiation of drill permitting, and the initiation of controlled source audio-magnetotellurics (CSAMT).

Epithermal gold deposits are highly variable in form, ranging from thin quartz veins to large structures or a concentrated collection of veins, feeder structures and other structures, consequently, they exhibit a wide range of geophysical signatures.

The recent IP and Magnetics survey revealed significant structures reaching depths of up to 350m (see Press Release dated August 25, 2020). Structural and geophysical analyses are wrapping-up by the pertinent experts, but those initial findings have given us the excitement and encouragement to execute a CSAMT survey. This survey is currently underway and is expected to wrap-up by September 21.

Controlled source audio-magnetotellurics (CSAMT) is one of the best methods to find the plumbing and feeder structures to epithermal vein systems by mapping resistive and conductive features at depths ranging from surface to over 700m depth. Resistivity imaging often indicates gold-bearing silicification related to vein systems, these resistive features are prime structural locations for epithermal vein development and are commonly detectable by magnetotelluric methods.

Drill targets are being defined and refined for an estimated 3,000m initial program focussed on expanding and confirming the known area of mineralization in the Main and North Hill zones. Drill permitting has begun as well as the sourcing of drill operators for the Pilar project. Despite the impact of the current world health crisis and subsequent Mexican government ordered work shutdown this past April and into May, planned completion of drilling is anticipated in early Q1 2021.

Derek Wood, CEO, commented "I am extremely pleased with the progress Tocvan Ventures has made in just over 18 months from completing it's initial public offering. Tocvan negotiated and agreement with Colibri Resources Corp CBI-V less then one year ago. Since then the company has managed to de risk the project to a drill ready stage, while discovering new targets at surface and below areas of known mineralization. Recently Tocvan had over 90% of IPO warrants exercised and now has ample funds to begin drilling as soon as possible while maintaining an attractive capital structure with approximately 23 million shares issued and outstanding."

Special Note:

The current world health situation requires adjustments to work programs, health and safety is considered first.

Current health advice is for families and groups to self-isolate and to use caution with suggested recommendations from health leaders when social-distancing becomes a challenge. Countries are beginning to allow businesses to operate again. Isolation is an inherent part of mineral development programs.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has been identified as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in Andesite and Rhyolite rocks. Hydrothermal fluids carrying gold, silver and other minerals are transported through the pre-existing structures and deposit out of the fluids and become emplaced within the structures and surrounding host rock. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4 Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 17,700m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below from previous operators:

- 17,700m of Core & RC drilling. Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): - 0.73g/t Au over 40m - 0.75g/t Au over 61m - 17.3g/t Au over 1.5m - 5.27g/t Au over 3m - 53.47g/t Au & 53.4g/t Ag over 16m - 9.64g/t Au over 13m - 10.6g/t Au & 37.8g/t Ag over 9m - 2,650m of surface and trench channel sampling. Highlights include: - 55g/t Au over 3m - 28.6g/t Au over 6m - 3.39 g/t Au over 50m - Soil sampling results from undrilled areas indicating mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone, North Hill Zone, and 4-Trench Zone



Additional areas of mineralization have been identified resulting from surface rock-grab-sample assay results that extend known mineralized trends and show a second NW-SE trend of mineralization to the east parallel to the trending zone described above; gold-silver mineralization is indicated across the property from the north to the south, see press release dated January 7, 2020. Significant results from that particular survey are highlighted below:

Sample # Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % PILAR-MTS-02 0.9 14.3 0.261 0.003 PILAR-MTS-03 1.3 5.4 0.338 0.002 PILAR-MTS-05 0.8 12.7 0.129 0.002 PILAR-MTS-06 3.2 8.3 0.350 0.001 PILAR-MTS-09 0.2 2.2 1.255 0.005 PILAR-MTS-10 0.9 17.2 0.734 0.010 PILAR-MTS-11 3.8 57.4 0.846 0.005 PILAR-MTS-12 0.0 5.6 1.910 0.001 PILAR-MTS-13 0.0 12.9 0.946 0.001 PILAR-MTS-14 0.1 3.3 1.400 0.001 PILAR-MTS-19 0.8 1.7 0.013 0.008 PILAR-MTS-20 5.6 84.2 0.088 1.710 PILAR-MTS-21 0.7 20.3 0.027 0.185 PILAR-MTS-22 9.3 76.4 0.120 2.150 PILAR-MTS-25 0.5 323.0 0.016 0.242 PILAR-MTS-26 1.4 2.4 0.002 0.013 PILAR-MTS-27 2.2 14.7 0.012 0.259 PILAR-MTS-29 4.3 172.0 0.086 1.125 PILAR-MTS-30 23.7 116.0 0.089 0.040 PILAR-MTS-33 4.4 44.5 0.109 0.036 PILAR-MTS-34 7.5 41.9 0.044 0.022 PILAR-MTS-35 2.2 3.5 0.179 0.008

The technical information in this news release pertaining to geological data and its interpretation has been prepared by Mark T. Smethurst, P.Geo., COO, Director of the Company, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan Ventures Currently has approximately 23 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exiting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora state of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.

