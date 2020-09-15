Menü Artikel
Sable Receives up to 1,946.5 g/t Silver Equivalent from 0.25 m Channel Sample from Fierro Alto Zone

15.09.2020  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Sept. 15, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that it has received new results from the Fierro Alto zone at the El Fierro project in San Juan Argentina. More than 1.2 km of veining was mapped at Fierro Alto, defining two parallel structures (F vein and G vein) each outcropping for over 500 metres and three additional high-grade structures (J vein, K vein, and L vein) that will require further trenching for definition along strike. The Fierro Alto zone is located 6 km west of the Fierro Bajo zone where high-grade results were previously released by the Company (see Sable press release of August 12, 2020).

Highlighted Results:

K Vein

  • 1,475.07 g/t AgEq (685 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 1.56 g/t Au) Grab sample
  • 979.94 g/t AgEq (329 g/t Ag; 16.8% Pb; 0.89 g/t Au; 0.21% Cu) Grab sample

F Vein – North Branch

  • 513.34 g/t AgEq (145 g/t Ag; 8.76% Pb; 0.258 g/t Au; 1.4% Zn) Channel sample over 0.6m
  • 1,300.40 g/t AgEq (529 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 0.673 g/t Au; 0.542% Zn; 0.31% Cu) Grab sample

F Vein – South Branch

  • 750.2 g/t AgEq (292 g/t Ag; 7.41% Pb; 2.15 g/t Au; 0.368% Zn; 0.17% Cu) Channel sample over 0.35m
  • 1,407.97 g/t AgEq (516 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 2.45 g/t Au; 0.169% Zn; 0.189% Cu) Channel sample over 0.2m

G Vein

  • 1,946.50 g/t AgEq (1,070 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 0.38 g/t Au; 1.03% Zn; 1.33% Cu) Channel sample over 0.25m
  • 430.19 g/t AgEq (129 g/t Ag; 3.21% Pb; 1.94 g/t Au; 0.22% Zn; 0.22% Cu) Channel sample over 0.45m
  • 360.51 g/t AgEq (76.4 g/t Ag; 2.47% Pb; 2.04 g/t Au; 0.22% Zn; 0.21% Cu) Grab sample
  • 276.12 g/t AgEq (50.3 g/t Ag; 1.36% Pb; 2.05 g/t Au; 0.22% Zn) Channel sample over 0.40m
  • 243.48 g/t AgEq (105 g/t Ag; 0.75% Pb; 0.371 g/t Au; 0.83% Zn; 0.45% Cu) Grab sample
  • 57.84 g/t AgEq (8.6 g/t Ag; 0.584% Pb; 0.212 g/t Au; 0.295% Zn) Channel sample over 0.9m
  • 112.86 g/t AgEq (17.05 g/t Ag; 0.927% Pb; 0.599 g/t Au; 0.363% Zn) Channel sample over 1.7m

L Vein

  • 515.95 g/t AgEq (86.6 g/t Ag; 12.3% Pb; 0.058 g/t Au; 0.46% Zn) Channel sample over 0.25m

J Vein

  • 1,150.13 g/t AgEq (445 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 0.547 g/t Au) Grab sample

Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented, "These results confirm a second, well-developed, high-grade vein zone at the El Fierro Project, with similar mineralisation to that identified at Fierro Bajo six kilometres away. We consider these areas to be part of a larger gold-silver mineralized district and preparations are currently underway to complete a geophysical survey to define additional vein networks both adjacent to and along strike the current project areas."

Work completed at Fierro Alto consisted of 1:5,000 geological mapping and collection of 89 rock samples which are presented in Table 1. Mineralization at Fierro Alto is associated with sericite-silica-sulphide veins hosted within Carboniferous schists and Miocene ignimbrite flows. Results from the 89 samples show individual values up to 1,070 g/t Ag; 3.57 g/t Au; 1.4% Zn; and multiple values between 5% and 20% Pb, including five with >20% Pb.

The Company notes that selected grab samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at El Fierro. The channel samples highlighted above have been taken from accessible places where the veins were not fully mined; grab samples were collected from waste piles outside of the adits.

Maps and tables with the details of highlighted results are available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com). Silver equivalent is calculated considering a 100% recovery and based on prices of USD17.89 per Oz for Silver; USD 1,500 per Oz for Gold; USD0.86 per pound for Lead; USD1.08 per pound for Zinc; and USD2.80 per pound for Copper; when a width is shown in the results, the samples are channels perpendicular to the structures representing true width.

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of two main known mineralized areas, Fierro Alto and Fierro Bajo over a trend of 6 km. Both areas host a significant number of old mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s decade; the property has never been drilled. Sable recently signed two option agreements covering 6,054 hectares and the Company controls all the historically known mineralized zones at El Fierro (Sable PR, May 14th, 2020).

Sable is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, September 17. Register in advance for the Webinar at

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P3peFTnuSxmcs2DnZ8AxUg. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webinar.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable (sableresources.com) is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (68,718ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Method Ag-GRA21 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1,500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Complete Results

Sample

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Type

Size (m)

Structure

Ag_ppm

Au_ppm

Cu_ppm

Pb_ppm

Zn_ppm

E13242

6742539

2453361

4253

Channel

1

Vein F

2

0.022

45

989

1,140

E13243

6742534

2453355

4252

Channel

1.6

Vein F

3.8

0.047

90

2,240

819

E13244

6742513

2453271

4287

Channel

0.6

Vein F

1.6

0.001

405

366

1,440

E13245

6742501

2453241

4302

Channel

1

Vein F

2.7

0.04

126

2,160

1,050

E13246

6742489

2453211

4306

Channel

1.1

Vein F

0.9

0.01

182

660

1,210

E13248

6742484

2453212

4341

Grab

Vein F

99

3.57

914

44,300

1,500

E13249

6742470

2453136

4329

Channel

0.8

Vein F

0.8

0.009

30

400

455

E13250

6742472

2453131

4335

Channel

0.8

Vein F

1

0.005

50

1,150

994

E13251

6742372

2453716

4331

Channel

1.2

Vein L

0.6

0.008

30

95

235

E13252

6742587

2453620

4208

Panel

1.8

Vein L

0.3

0.003

18

207

254

E13253

6742571

2453586

4219

Channel

1.7

Vein L

1.3

0.003

20

780

1,520

E13254

6742567

2453509

4240

Channel

0.3

Vein L

29

0.307

143

24,000

739

E13256

6742700

2453438

4274

Channel

0.6

8.4

0.2

110

2,520

978

E13257

6742700

2453438

4274

Channel

0.5

10

0.469

171

5,790

1,420

E13258

6742701

2453438

4274

Channel

2

0.8

0.008

74

173

795

E13259

6742703

2453438

4274

Channel

2

1.4

0.01

66

61

699

E13260

6742705

2453438

4274

Channel

2

0.4

0.004

16

96

207

E13262

6742707

2453441

4274

Channel

2

0.6

0.018

30

328

518

E13263

6742708

2453441

4274

Channel

0.2

1.8

0.312

87

3,520

1,430

E13264

6742735

2453445

4283

Grab

7.7

0.009

9

690

36

E13265

6742721

2453322

4302

Grab

6.7

0.013

184

3,050

801

E13266

6742752

2453300

4315

Grab

0.2

0.057

9

27

99

E13267

6742810

2453119

4366

Channel

1

0.3

0.01

186

3,380

156

E13268

6742827

2453075

4378

Grab

0.1

0.037

56

261

9

E13270

6742882

2452840

4431

Grab

0.5

0.002

14

45

10

E13271

6743295

2452875

4525

Grab

Vein J

1.7

0.018

80

1,000

126

E13272

6743295

2452871

4525

Grab

Vein J

445

0.547

422

200,000

161

Sample

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Type

Size (m)

Structure

Ag_ppm

Au_ppm

Cu_ppm

Pb_ppm

Zn_ppm

E13273

6743217

2453302

4489

Grab

1.6

0.072

105

1,890

342

E13274

6743194

2453372

4505

Grab

5.3

0.408

414

316

91

E13275

6743159

2453461

4531

Grab

1.2

0.016

20

492

53

E13279

6742447

2453069

4358

Channel

0.9

Vein F

1.3

0.01

47

1,740

1,365

E13281

6742480

2453007

4372

Grab

Vein F

529

0.673

3,110

200,000

5,420

E13282

6742482

2452985

4375

Channel

0.6

Vein F

145

0.258

460

87,600

14,000

E13283

6742484

2452923

4389

Channel

1.1

Vein F

0.3

0.003

9

116

17

E13284

6742429

2452974

4378

Channel

1.6

Vein F

4.3

0.114

61

1,920

1,025

E13285

6742433

2452986

4364

Channel

0.35

Vein F

292

2.15

1,720

74,100

3,680

E13287

6742430

2453004

4362

Channel

0.2

Vein F

516

2.45

1,890

200,000

1,695

E13288

6742430

2453015

4362

Channel

0.4

Vein F

5.2

0.035

125

1,770

1,070

E13289

6742429

2453015

4362

Channel

1.6

Vein F

1

0.023

14

413

2,060

E13290

6742411

2453280

4247

Channel

0.4

Vein G

50.3

2.05

551

13,600

2,290

E13291

6742412

2453287

4248

Channel

0.7

Vein G

0.5

0.005

15

248

1,130

E13292

6742400

2453251

4260

Channel

0.45

Vein G

129

1.945

2,210

32,100

2,210

E13293

6742387

2453162

4283

Channel

0.8

Vein G

33.2

1.265

589

17,150

1,940

E13294

6742386

2453165

4279

Channel

0.9

Vein G

2.7

0.007

102

2,270

5,140

E13296

6742382

2453146

4287

Channel

0.9

Vein G

8.6

0.212

262

5,840

2,950

E13297

6742413

2453348

4246

Channel

0.25

Vein G

1070

0.38

13,350

200,000

10,300

E13298

6742402

2453413

4265

Grab

Vein G

76.4

2.04

2,170

24,700

2,220

E13299

6742368

2453546

4293

Grab

Vein G

105

0.371

4,520

7,530

8,300

E13300

6742366

2453695

4331

Channel

1.5

0.5

0.003

34

74

219

E13701

6743271

2453541

4577

Grab

Vein K

329

0.889

2,150

168,000

645

E13702

6743292

2453486

4584

Grab

Vein K

685

1.56

280

200,000

402

E13703

6743288

2453498

4586

Channel

1.8

Vein K

2.5

0.023

40

2,770

666

E13704

6743366

2454662

4600

Grab

1.2

0.006

13

415

42

E13705

6743322

2454543

4547

Grab

1.8

0.009

13

588

38

E13706

6743164

2454462

4429

Grab

0.1

0.003

123

37

59

Sample

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Type

Size (m)

Structure

Ag_ppm

Au_ppm

Cu_ppm

Pb_ppm

Zn_ppm

E13708

6742665

2453493

4307

Channel

2

3.7

0.092

22

1260

22

E13709

6742701

2453507

4312

Panel

1

0.2

0.004

13

42

185

E13710

6742725

2453518

4325

Panel

1

1.1

0.002

13

1,010

7

E13711

6742812

2453532

4345

Grab

2

0.328

333

65

30

E13712

6742873

2453562

4363

Channel

0.5

1.5

0.103

44

902

296

E13713

6742995

2453568

4421

Channel

0.4

0.2

0.003

235

35

2,560

E13714

6743024

2453579

4437

Grab

0.4

0.04

15

23

36

E13716

6742995

2453504

4434

Grab

0.1

0.011

26

10

26

E13717

6742953

2453623

4352

Grab

2.9

0.076

15

946

100

E13718

6742956

2453725

4373

Grab

0.6

0.041

64

160

251

E13719

6743098

2454045

4348

Grab

12.8

0.093

36

916

165

E13720

6743096

2454044

4347

Grab

9.3

0.118

10

564

68

E13721

6743090

2454075

4345

Grab

11

0.019

32

623

541

E13722

6742342

2453324

4288

Channel

1.1

0.1

0.002

43

31

120

E13723

6742266

2453256

4317

Grab

0.4

0.006

17

44

73

E13724

6742213

2453205

4330

Channel

0.4

0.7

0.046

21

290

503

E13726

6742108

2453117

4374

Grab

0.1

0.0005

7

25

23

E13727

6741880

2452986

4478

Grab

0.1

0.001

6

17

42

E13728

6741690

2452876

4535

Grab

0.1

0.0005

12

14

11

E13729

6741629

2452844

4552

Grab

0.3

0.0005

115

38

28

E13730

6741456

2452781

4623

Channel

1

0.4

0.0005

15

424

138

E13731

6741588

2451666

4491

Grab

1

0.002

12

40

8

E13733

6741028

2451594

4507

Grab

0.1

0.001

6

249

192

E13734

6742451

2454977

4114

Grab

1.6

0.004

18

46

11

E13735

6742135

2456453

3981

Grab

1.3

0.046

32

48

77

E13736

6742518

2457179

3871

Grab

47.5

0.164

796

175

171

E13737

6742913

2457489

3828

Grab

20.8

0.046

1,195

394

1,625

E13751

6741938

2452297

4415

Grab

0.1

0.001

5

78

225

Sample

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Type

Size (m)

Structure

Ag_ppm

Au_ppm

Cu_ppm

Pb_ppm

Zn_ppm

E13752

6741967

2452266

4425

Grab

2.4

0.005

52

3,110

542

E13753

6741957

2452216

4430

Channel

0.25

86.6

0.058

874

123,500

4,640

E13754

6741966

2452192

4429

Channel

1.2

3.3

0.007

190

3,620

1,795

E13756

6741438

2452406

4439

Grab

0.2

0.0005

11

172

103

E13757

6742602

2454085

4209

Grab

2.1

0.023

33

299

376

E13758

6742622

2454040

4207

Panel

2

0.7

0.003

10

70

63

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.



Contact
Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520
