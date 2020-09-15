Silver Bull Announces Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock

VANCOUVER, Sept. 15, 2020 - Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) ("Silver Bull" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split will be effective prior to the stock market opening on Friday, September 18, 2020, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Nevada Secretary of State ("NSS").



In the reverse stock split, every eight pre-split shares of issued and outstanding common stock of the Company will be converted into one post-split share of common stock, with all fractional shares being rounded up to the nearest whole share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. In connection with the reverse stock split, the 300,000,000 pre-split authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock will be proportionately reduced to 37,500,000 post-split authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock. Proportional adjustments will also be made to the Company's outstanding stock options.

As a result of the reverse stock split, each shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain virtually unchanged, except for minor adjustments that may have resulted from rounding fractional shares into whole shares. In addition, the rights and privileges of the holders of Silver Bull common stock will be unaffected by the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will become effective as of 12:01 a.m. PT on September 18, 2020, and Silver Bull common stock will begin trading on the TSX and the OTCQB on a post-split basis at the open of trading on Friday, September 18, 2020, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX and the NSS. The Company's ticker symbol on the OTCQB will remain unchanged, although a "D" will be placed at the end of the SVBL ticker symbol (SVBLD) for 20 business days following the reverse stock split. Silver Bull common stock will also be identified under a new CUSIP number (827458209).

Any shareholder of Silver Bull common stock who holds its shares in book-entry or other electronic form does not need to take any action, as the effect of the reverse stock split will automatically be reflected in its account. Any shareholder of Silver Bull common stock who hold its shares in certificated form will be mailed a letter of transmittal providing instructions for how to exchange its existing stock certificate for a stock certificate with a stamp indicating the new CUSIP number.

About Silver Bull: Silver Bull is a mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQB in the United States, and is based out of Vancouver, Canada. Silver Bull recently signed an option to purchase agreement for the "Beskauga" copper-gold project in Kazakhstan. This agreement is still subject to on the ground due diligence when safe travel due to COVID to the region allows. In addition, Silver Bull owns the Sierra Mojada Project which is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc and is currently under a joint venture option with South32 Ltd.

About the Sierra Mojada deposit: Sierra Mojada is an open pittable oxide deposit with a NI43-101 compliant measured and indicated "global" resource of 70.4 million tonnes grading 3.4% zinc and 38.6g/t silver at a $13.50 NSR cutoff giving 5.35 billion pounds of zinc and 87.4 million ounces of silver. Included within the "global" resource is a measured and indicated "high grade zinc zone" of 13.5 million tonnes with an average grade of 11.2% zinc at a 6% cutoff, giving 3.336 billion pounds of zinc, and a measured and indicated "high grade silver zone" of 15.2 million tonnes with an average grade of 114.9g/t silver at a 50g/t cutoff giving 56.3 million ounces of silver. Mineralization remains open in the east, west, and northerly directions. Approximately 60% of the current 3.2 kilometer mineralized body is at or near surface before dipping at around 6 degrees to the east.

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

