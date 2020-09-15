Tartisan Nickel Corp. Expands Kenbridge Nickel Project Land Position and Finds Additional Nickel Targets

TORONTO, September 15, 2020 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tartisan has staked an additional ten single-cell mining claims contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit patented and unpatented mining claim group, as well as an additional ten single-cell mining claims in a new area some 2.14 km to the northwest. The newly acquired claims bring the total claim count to 43 single-cell mining claims adjoining the Kenbridge patented mining claim group. Each single-cell mining claim covers an area of approximately 20.92 ha. for a total area of 899.56 ha. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has now a combined total of 2,287.41 ha. of patented and unpatented mining claims.

The new lands were staked to cover multi-faceted anomalies that were discovered from analysis of spectral data and synthetic aperture data from the Aster Funds Ltd surveys carried out over the Kenbridge Nickel Property and environs.

The Aster Funds Ltd spectral analysis survey generated sixteen different elements, six of which are directly related to the mineral suite at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. Five areas with six out of six indicator elements as well as a favourable structural setting were determined, four of which were inside the patented ground and previously staked single-cell mining claims. One such six out of six anomaly was discovered just off the property to the south, also in the structural corridor in which the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit is situated. This newly discovered area was covered by the new claim staking.

In addition, the spectral analysis and synthetic aperture radar surveys outlined other anomalies, further afield. One such area is to the northwest, where a six/six anomaly and large five/six margin may highlight a parallel structure. This anomaly sits on top of a large magnetic anomaly in Ontario Geological Survey data. As well, a five/six anomaly in a large four/six margin was seen on the eastern side of the existing Kenbridge Property, and may represent another mineralized corridor, in as much as two of the minerals were talc and pyrrhotite, which represent mineralization and the host tectonic structure of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit.

CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, "The Kenbridge Nickel Deposit sits in a mineralized zone that has a strike length of approximately 250 m, as indicated by drill data. The mineralization has been investigated in detail on two underground levels and with drilling to a depth of 823 m. It makes sense that there may be other similar tectonic structures to the Kenbridge Deposit and the new staking covers two of these potential areas. The Company will follow up on these anomalies on the ground as well as the very prospective targets the surveys found inside the Kenbridge Property boundaries".

Tartisan Nickel Corp. plans surface exploration and a definition plan for the Kenbridge Project for the autumn of 2020 and winter of 2021.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (103,303,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of Tartisan Nickel Corp. at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

