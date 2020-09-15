MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that a new drilling campaign has commenced on its recent gold discovery named Golden Delilah, on its Samson project. This property is wholly owned by Midland and is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (“Wallbridge”).



Resumption of drilling



As a follow-up to the new gold discovery made in July at Golden Delilah on the Samson property, a new drilling campaign has commenced. This campaign consists of seven (7) drill holes totalling more than 2,000 metres and is mainly designed to test the Golden Delilah zone along the strike extensions with two drill holes at a 50-metre spacing, with another hole testing approximately 25 metres above drill hole SAM-20-10. The four (4) remaining drill holes will test high-priority structural targets defined by resistivity lows which are interpreted to be caused by the Golden Delilah gold-bearing structure.



Discovery of the Golden Delilah zone



Last July, a new gold-bearing zone, named Golden Delilah, was discovered in drill hole SAM-20-10. This new discovery consists of a quartz-albite vein intersected over a core length of 1.60 metres, hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks, which graded 99.1 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag and 0.17% Pb over 0.40 metre, from 106.45 to 106.85 metres (see press release by Midland dated September 1, 2020). This section of the vein was characterized by the presence of at least 13 visible gold grains some 1-2 mm in diameter over 40 centimetres, while the rest of the vein yielded gold values ranging between 1.57 g/t Au and 2.23 g/t Au. The vein is cut by a late fault and as a result, no core was recovered over 1.05 metres. The Golden Delilah zone was intersected in two holes drilled on the same section, along the north limb of a folded magnetic structure.



Drill hole SAM-20-11, testing approximately 50 metres below drill hole SAM-20-10, intersected the Golden Delilah zone with an interval grading 2.21 g/t Au over 0.45 metre, from 120.70 to 121.15 metres. This new gold-bearing structure is interpreted as a possible subsidiary of the regional Lower Detour Fault.



The Golden Delilah zone remains open in all directions. Assay results for the remainder of drill holes SAM-20-10 and SAM-20-11, and for holes SAM-20-07, 08 and 09 drilled during the same campaign, are still pending and are expected in the coming weeks.



Cautionary statement



The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Core samples from the Golden Delilah mineralized zone were analyzed by metallic screen fire assay (Au-SCR21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec.; this method is optimal for samples containing visible gold.

All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

