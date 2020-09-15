Menü Artikel
Exclusive Interview: TriStar Gold - President and CEO Nick Appleyard

15.09.2020  |  The Newswire
Toronto, September 15, 2020 - Junior Mining Network / TriStar Gold Corp. (TSXV: TSG) (OTC:TSGZF) is gearing up for a 12,500 m drill program at its 100% owned Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil.

The drill program will focus on testing multiple high-priority drill targets outside of the current mineral resource, including CDS Deeps and additional at or near-surface conglomerate hosted targets. The program will also include completion of pre-feasibility study drilling at Esperanca South.

The Castelo de Sonhos project is a paleoplacer gold deposit located in the southwestern Para state of Brazil where TriStar holds a land position encompassing over 17,000 hectares. The project lies in close proximity to excellent infrastructure, grid access and paved highways.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Para State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

For more information please contact:

Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
480-794-1244
info@tristargold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

