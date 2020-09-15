(PODCAST!) Exclusive Interview: TriStar Gold (TSX.V: TSG) President and CEO Nick Appleyard

Toronto, September 15, 2020 - Junior Mining Network / Tri Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: TSG) (OTC:TSGZF) is gearing up for a 12,500 m drill program at its 100% owned Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil.

The drill program will focus on testing multiple high-priority drill targets outside of the current mineral resource, including CDS Deeps and additional at or near-surface conglomerate hosted targets. The program will also include completion of pre-feasibility study drilling at Esperanca South.

The Castelo de Sonhos project is a paleoplacer gold deposit located in the southwestern Para state of Brazil where TriStar holds a land position encompassing over 17,000 hectares. The project lies in close proximity to excellent infrastructure, grid access and paved highways.

CEO Nick Appleyard chats with host Pat Beechinor to discuss the latest corporate update and provides details on the upcoming drilling program.



About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Para State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

