Bam Bam Announces the Company's Shares DTC Eligible in the United States

Vancouver, September 15, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZD) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s Pink Sheets in the United States, under the symbol " NPEZD", are now "DTC eligible" with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

David Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of Bam Bam, commented: "We are pleased that we have achieved DTC eligibility to simplify the trading of our common stock in the United States. The Company's securities can now be efficiently cleared and settled electronically which will accelerate the settlement of trades and the exchange of stock and cash for our shareholders in the USA."

DTC is a New York company known as a trust company which performs the functions of a Central Securities Depository as part of the US National Market System and is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and the full depth of book with Real-Time Level 2 Quotes for Bam Bam at otcmarkets.com.

In addition to the OTC, shares of Bam Bam continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("BBR") and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges ("4NPB").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

