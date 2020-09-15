Dundee Precious Metals Recognized as a Top TSX Performer

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has been included in the TSX30 for 2020 in recognition of its strong 3-year share price performance.



“We are very proud to be included in the TSX30 alongside the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance reflects many years of hard work focused on successfully delivering capital projects, driving innovation at our operations and establishing ourselves as a trusted partner in the communities where we operate. With a growing gold production and free cash flow profile, we are committed to continuing to deliver strong returns for our shareholders as we demonstrated earlier this year through the introduction of a quarterly dividend. I would like to thank all of our employees and local community partners for making our success possible.”

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the top 30 performers on the TSX over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. For more information on the ranking and criteria, visit: https://money.tmx.com/en/tsx30

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia and Ecuador, including its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. and its 19.4% interest in INV Metals Inc.

