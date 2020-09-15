Salazar Resources to Attend and Present at Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek (Virtual) Conference

Register via the webcast link below to watch EVP, Merlin Marr-Johnson's live presentation on September 16th

Vancouver, September 15, 2020 - Salazar Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that it will be attending the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek (virtual) conference being held September 15-17, 2020. Management will be meeting with attendees of the conference in a one-on-one setting to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company's projects in Ecuador.

In addition, Salazar's Executive Vice President, Mr Merlin Marr-Johnson will be presenting on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:15am EDT. Please refer to the link and presentation details below:

Webcast Link and Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020

Time: 10:15am EDT

Webcast URL*: https://wsw.com/webcast/preciousmetals/srl.v/3254160

*A replay of the presentation will be available following the live webcast using the same link.

About Salazar

Salazar Resources (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG) is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country, and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines.

Salazar Resources has a wholly-owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development.

The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. A feasibility study is underway and a 2019 PEA generated a base case NPV(8%) of US$288 million. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

Merlin Marr-Johnson

Salazar Resources (Executive Vice President)

merlin@salazarresources.com

Tel: +44 7803 712 280

