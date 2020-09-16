Platinex Inc. Announces Initiation of Exploration on Its Shining Tree Property

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 - Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive exploration program on its Shining Tree property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Ontario. The property is the largest holding in the Shining Tree Gold District at 20,750 ha (51,274ac.) situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit to the east and the mine development stage Cote Gold deposit to the west. The development of a new Abitibi gold mine at Cote Gold was officially highlighted last week with a ground breaking ceremony including the participation of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier, Doug Ford.



Mr. James R. Trusler, Chairman of Platinex, stated, "The current exploration program will focus on the under-explored 21 kilometres of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone and associated syenite intrusives. This major deformation zone trends as far west as Borden Lake, through the area of Iamgold's Cote Gold deposit, directly through the Platinex Shining Tree Property and on to Caldas Gold's gold project which includes the Juby deposit. A key initial target for Platinex along this trend will be the Caswell prospect which hosts a 700m wide east-west corridor of shear zones and quartz veining.”

Other areas of the property are underlain by numerous gold in till anomalies. Additional till sampling will be done to follow-up and expand on the previous till sampling programs with an emphasis over the next two years to test for evidence of gold deposits associated with the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone. This will be supported with airborne magnetometer surveys, to commence shortly, and LIDAR surveys to facilitate more accurate geological mapping.

A mechanical stripping and channel sampling program will commence next week on the eastern portion of the Caswell prospect, which is underlain by a quartz-carbonate vein swarm within an approximately 700m wide corridor of shearing and alteration. The corridor has been defined over a known strike extent of 300m, before being obscured by overburden. Many of the veins have been indicated to contain significant gold mineralization in the past and Platinex’s work to date supports this previous unqualified reporting. Platinex has prioritized several previously trenched areas including Trench 1 where a high gold in till result (69 gold grains mostly pristine) and a nearby grab sample grading 27 g/t Au were obtained in 2010 and require additional mechanical stripping.

Results from the stripping and channel sampling work will provide input to a diamond drilling program later in the fall which will test strike extensions of the vein systems beneath deeper overburden areas and test the width of the zone. Maps have been provided to illustrate the scale of the property and the unexplored length of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone as well as the location of the Caswell prospect.

The Company has also received $150,000 from the proceeds of the exercise of 3,000,000 warrants pursuant to the previously announced mining acquisition agreement with Treasury Metals Inc. The Company has also agreed to extend the expiry date for the remaining 2,000,000 warrants until October 15, 2020.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91a4f8fa-57fa-40c3-9b5b-5ece47f6cce7

About Platinex Inc. – Advancing a District Scale Project in an Abitibi Gold Camp

Platinex is focusing its efforts on the exploration of its property in the Shining Tree District. Platinex has created the largest combined gold focused property package in the Shining Tree District, northern Ontario, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is also utilizing its proprietary data to seek financial backing to secure and advance major Platinum Group Element properties in North America. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

