Minerva Announces First Software Subscription Client for LEO

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2020 - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce the signing of its first commercial subscription contract for LEO, the Company's web-based document management software built for the mining and exploration industries, with Orogen Royalties (TSXV: OGN) ("Orogen").

LEO helps organizations manage and find their mining and exploration files by using OCR to digitize files, then indexing, auto-tagging and geotagging the unstructured documents using geology and mining vocabularies optimised for combined researcher and AI applications. LEO then provides search functions in a context designed to enhance multi-disciplinary use of these documents across the organization.

"With LEO, we are able to quickly search through thousands of documents using keywords related to our prospect-generation activities," said Dave Groves, Orogen VP Exploration. "LEO's powerful functionality and ability to work with synonyms is particularly important to our evaluation of large collections of legacy documents. Its automated OCR makes bringing those legacy documents into our library a cinch."

Using LEO, an organization can finally add their legacy files to their current data library and put them to work, allowing the entire library to be searched and reasoned with by geologists in optimal preparation for downstream AI applications.

"We are thrilled to have Orogen as our first client for LEO," said Scott Tillman, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Intelligence. "Orogen has been a key partner in the beta-testing phase of LEO, and we are gratified that they see the value in such a unique and powerful application."

Mr. Tillman continued, "Most mining and exploration companies have silos of underutilized data, and LEO represents a unique opportunity to finally to crack open their archives to extract valuable insights from their data. Our contract with Orogen further validates our belief that there is a real need and demand for what Minerva solutions are able to offer."

More information on Minerva's LEO application can be found at https://minervaintelligence.com/LEO

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen is a new gold royalty company, created from the merger of two well-established exploration companies: Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold. Orogen's mission is to create and acquire metal royalties using its strengths as a prospect generator, as well as its established business relationships across the mining industry. Organic royalty generation will be driven by existing joint ventures and alliances and through generative exploration.

Orogen is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (OGN). For more details on Orogen, visit www.orogenroyalties.com. You can follow Orogen on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Minerva Intelligence Inc.