Tower Resources Commences Double-Barreled Drill Program on Nechako Gold-Silver Property

Vancouver, September 16, 2020 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (OTC Pink: TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on its 100% owned Nechako gold/silver (Au-Ag) property in central British Columbia, Canada. The RC method will be used on approximately 15 vertical holes to rapidly map out, beneath the thick till cover, the mineralized April Trend along strike from the significant Au-Ag discovery (7.1 m of 2.75 g/t Au and 40 g/t Ag; see May 6, 2020 press release) that was made in the final hole, No. APR20-10, of the Company's March diamond drilling program. The Lower Till horizon that hosts the glacial Au-Ag-As-Zn-Pb dispersal train from the April Trend till will also be sampled and analyzed.

The RC drilling program is expected to require one week. It will be followed immediately, with no break, by an approximately 2000 metre, 3 to 4 week diamond core drilling program. The diamond drilling will test the best targets identified in the RC drill holes and in the Company's recently completed ground magnetic and IP geophysical surveys.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stuart Averill, Chairman of ODM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources Ltd.

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines and the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project in northern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO

(778) 996-4730

www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

