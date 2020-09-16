Giyani Addresses Recent Trading Activity

OAKVILLE, Sept. 16, 2020 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and in response to recent market activity, announces that it is not aware of any undisclosed material information related to the Company or its business that may be affecting the trading price and volume of the Company's common shares.
About Giyani Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.
Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.
Robin Birchall CEO, Director +447711313019 rbirchall@giyanimetals.com
Thomas Horton VP, Business Development +447866913207 thorton@giyanimetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
