Name Change to Big Ridge Cold Corp.

16.09.2020  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 16, 2020 - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) is pleased to announce a corporate rebranding and name change to Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Big Ridge" or the "Company"). The new name, Big Ridge, comes with an energetic team led by Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO and Jim Kirke, CFO with a focused approach to unlock the under-explored potential of the Company's Canadian gold assets.

At the opening of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020, Big Ridge will commence trading under its new name and new trading symbol "BRAU". The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares are 08949R107 and CA08949R1073. The Company's common shares have been made eligible and there is no change to the Company's capital structure.

The Company's website has changed to www.bigridgegold.com and goes live Monday at the commencement of trading. Any visitors to the Company's current website and any communications to the Company's current email addresses will be redirected automatically.

Mike Bandrowski, CEO stated, "The name change reflects a reset for the Company towards expanding its current gold resources and defining the potential for new discoveries on our 100% owned, district-scale land positions in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario."

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, it is active in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

Suite 615-800 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63982


