Josemaria to Present At Virtual Town Hall Meeting on September 22, 2020

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2020 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company"), a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina is pleased to announce that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Lundin, and Chief Financial Officer, Ian Gibbs will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 18:00 CEST / 12:00 EDT. View PDF version

The Josemaria Project represents one of the most advanced projects in Argentina with a current probable mineral reserve estimate of 6.5 million ounces gold and 6.5 billion pounds of copper contained in 1,008 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.21 g/t gold and 0.92 g/t silver.

A Feasibility Study of its potential for development into a producing mine is underway and the results are anticipated prior to year-end.

Register for the live event here: Register Josemaria Town Hall or at www.josemariaresources.com

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name symbol "JOSE". Details of the Josemaria mineral reserve can be found in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" (the "Technical Report") available on available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com..

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 16, 2020 17:00 Eastern time.

Technical disclosure for the Josemaría Project included in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, P. Eng. (BC). Mr. Carmichael is Josemaria's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,

President and CEO

