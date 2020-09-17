Aguila American Gold Provides Update on Acquisition and Financing

Vancouver, September 16, 2020 - Aguila American Gold Ltd. (TSXV: AGL) ("Aguila" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its news release of August 5th 2020 announcing the option to acquire an up to 80% interest in the WUSA gold project in Oregon, USA, and complete a concurrent financing.

The Company has made all necessary filings with the TSX Venture Exchange to receive approval for the proposed transaction. The Company has filed an NI43-101 technical report on the property, and made filings for a private placement of 11,907,556 units at CDN$0.225 to raise gross proceeds of CDN$2,679,200.

Aguila is now moving to finalize arrangements with a drill rig contractor to be ready to initiate work programs on closing of the acquisition and financing.

About Aguila American Gold Ltd (TSXV: AGL)

Aguila American Gold is an emerging gold company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery.

