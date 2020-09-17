Golden Birch Announces Status of Keveri Option Party

TIMMINS, Sept. 16, 2020 - Golden Birch Resources Inc. (GBRX:CSE) (“Golden Birch” or the “Company”) wishes to advise the market that it has been informed of the commencement of court proceedings in the Western Australia Supreme Court by a shareholder of Papuan Minerals Pty Ltd (“PMPL”) against other shareholders of PMPL based on alleged “oppression”.



Golden Birch is a party to an option agreement dated March 20, 2020 (the “Option Agreement”) among PMPL and Papuan Minerals Ltd (“PML”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PMPL and the holder of the exploration licences that make up the Keveri project (“Keveri Project”). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Golden Birch holds the option to earn up to an 85% interest in PML.

The Company does not expect these legal proceedings will have a material impact on the Company. Golden Birch is seeking further information and taking legal advice on the matter and it will update the market on any relevant developments as required.

About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. Golden Birch continues to maintain and develop strong relationships with the local community and landowners that was initiated by Papuan Minerals Ltd. The Company committed to fostering strong community relationships, respect for the environment, and the safety for its employees.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.goldenbirchresources.ca

Iain Martin

Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Director

E: martiniainr@gmail.com C: 1.705.288.0249

Golden Birch Resources

Iain Martin, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

& Executive Director







Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Sarah Hollins

Henry Wilkinson

Emma Becirovic

Tel: +1 (0) 705 288 0249

martiniainr@gmail.com









Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

goldenbirch@yellowjerseypr.com





