Manganese X Energy Subsidiary Adds Globally Recognized Manganese Battery Expert to Advisory Board

Montreal, September 17, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Dr. Josef Daniel-Ivad to the Advisory Board of Disruptive Battery Corp., a wholly-owned green tech subsidiary of Manganese X.

Dr. Josef Daniel-Ivad is an authority in the field of alkaline Manganese Zinc battery technology. He has authored over 30 technical papers and contributed book chapters to Linden's Handbook of Batteries, Besenhard's Handbook of Battery Materials and Elsevier's Encyclopedia of Electrochemical Power Sources. Dr. Daniel-Ivad's work in the field of alkaline batteries and charging technologies has awarded him with over 20 patents.

Dr. Daniel-Ivad holds a Ph.D. in Electrochemistry from the Technical University of Graz, Austria, where he studied under legendary Prof. Dr. Karl V. Kordesch and was on the team of inventors that brought the rechargeable alkaline battery technology to life. He also holds a M.Sc. in Technical Chemistry from the Technical University of Graz, Austria.

In 1991 Dr. Daniel-Ivad joined Battery Technologies Inc. (BTI), the company whose mission was to commercialize the rechargeable alkaline cell technology. Initially, Dr. Daniel-Ivad was responsible for the establishment of the research and development laboratory for Rechargeable Alkaline cells in Richmond Hill, Canada.

During his 12 year tenure at BTI, Dr. Daniel-Ivad was promoted to VP, Technology Development and was responsible for all aspects of the RAM™ product and manufacturing process engineering and development, protections of the RAM™ Technology, and technology transfer to BTI licensees. Most notably, licenses included Rayovac Corporation in the United States (1993 product launch), Pure Energy Battery Corporation in Canada (1994 product launch), Young Poong Corporation of South Korea (1996 product launch) and Grand Battery Technologies of Malaysia (1998 product launch).

From 2010 - 2013, Dr. Daniel-Ivad was the Chief Technology Officer - Energy Storage Solutions for Pure Energy Solutions Inc., a Boulder, CO-based company that was revolutionizing power delivery to portable electronic devices through its branded WildCharge™ wire-free power technology, and was a leading supplier of sustainable and environmentally responsible rechargeable battery products with its RAMcell™ rechargeable alkaline batteries.

Since 2014, Dr. Daniel-Ivad is the President of jdi energy consulting and provides independent professional services to the battery and energy storage industry. Furthermore, he is President and Chief Technology Officer of Blizzard Technologies where he is working on re-introducing Rechargeable Alkaline (RAMcell™) to the market.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Josef Daniel-Ivad to the Advisory Board of our subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp. The world is transitioning in leaps and bounds to all things green and clean and manganese has strategic seating at the table of innovation. Josef has significant experience with manganese as a high-density battery component. We intend to accelerate our efforts in the Battery space as a supplier to the EV and stored energy market especially as it relates to the North American chain."

The company further confirms 200,000 stock options will be granted to Dr. Daniel-Ivad at an exercise price of 0.86 CAD for a period of 3 year from the date of grant and vesting immediately.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

