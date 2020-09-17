Cross River Plans Follow up Work Program at the Tahsis Gold Project, Vancouver Island, BC

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (FSE:C6R) (the "Company" or "Cross River") is pleased to announce that planning is underway to commence follow-up exploration its Tahsis Gold Project, located on northern Vancouver Island, proximal to the Zeballos Gold Camp. Historic drill programs and the Cross River programs have identified three target areas at Tahsis:

Target A consists of a continuous 950 metre section of gold-in-soil values ranging from a minimum of 15 ppb to a maximum of 1,672 ppb associated with the eastern contact area of the Mt. Washington Intrusive Suite quartz diorite.

Target B consists of two cluster soil anomalies (450m by 500m and 1300m by 250m) related to the contact between the Quatsino limestone and Karmutsen volcanics.

Target C consists of a series of 150 metre to 450-metre-long gold anomalies with values ranging from 6 ppb Au to 146 ppb Au within the Quatsino limestones with interbedded Karmutsen basalts.

The exploration program will consist of further follow up soil sampling and rock sampling in the three Target areas as well as an assessment of the areas for subsequent excavator trenching. The Company expects to commence this program later in September.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) a Qualified Person under NI43-101 and a Consultant to the Company has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company

Cross River is a gold and silver exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of precious metal exploration properties. The Company owns an option to acquire 60% interest in the Fuchsite Lake project which comprises approximately 3,750 hectares 20 km north of the town of Armstrong, Ontario. The Company also owns an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Tahsis Property, an early-stage gold exploration property located on Northern Vancouver Island, in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia. Cross River's common shares trade under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE.

