Winston Gold Advancing Drifts Along Parallel and Custer Vein Systems

WINNIPEG, September 17, 2020 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that development drifting is advancing along three vein headings; the Parallel East and West and the Custer West on its Winston Gold Project near Helena, Montana. A bulk sample is being stockpiled and will be processed at the Paradine Mill in Radersburg, Montana.

The last round blasted on the Parallel Vein was a 10-by-10 ft (3-by-3 metre) round which ultimately yielded about 90 tons of rock. The face of the drift was channel sampled across its width and averaged 0.23 opt gold (7.89 g/t gold) over 9 ft. (2.7 metres) This grade was identified by a series of four channel samples. One for each of the two stringer veins and the final two for the full span of the face. All assays were done in house. The two stringer veins, each with a maximum width of 10 inches, averaged 1.257 opt gold (43.09 g/t gold) plus 10.07 opt silver (345.25 g/t silver) and 0.364 opt gold (12.48 g/t gold) and negligible silver, respectively.

Winston has also continued underground development of the Carrabba Tunnel. The 900 ft long (274 metre) access tunnel was extended an additional 35 ft (10.6 metres) on the Tunnel # 1 level (now referred to at the 4637 level) and has intersected the south western extension of the Custer Vein.

A good portion of the upper Custer vein (above the 4637 level) was reported to have been mined out in the 1970's," commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. "However, evidence from limited surface drilling indicates that that the Custer vein continues at least 260 ft (79 metres) further to the southwest and we now have the opportunity to test mine this section."

Previously drilled hole, W96, cut the Custer vein about 160 ft (48.7 metres) further southwest along strike of the current drift and about 10 ft (3 metres) below the 4637 level. It intersected a 2.5 ft (0.76 metre) interval averaging 0.385 opt gold (13.2 g/t gold).

Another previously drilled hole, W105, intersected the Custer vein about 55 ft (16.7 metres) further to the southwest along strike of the current Custer drift and 70 ft (21.3 metres) above the 4637 level. It intersected 2 ft (0.6 metre) averaging 0.186 opt gold (6.37 g/t gold).

Since the Custer Vein is situated above (in the hanging wall) of both the Block 93 and Parallel vein systems, the current underground development work in the Custer Vein system will enable one underground drill to easily drill test all three vein systems.

In addition, the development of the secondary escapeway continues to advance along the path of the historical upper level workings and will exit from the Tunnel #1 portal.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:

Murray Nye,

Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434

E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606510/Winston-Gold-Advancing-Drifts-Along-Parallel-and-Custer-Vein-Systems