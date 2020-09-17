EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Conducts Sweeping Repairs of Washing Plants

MECHEL CONDUCTS SWEEPING REPAIRS OF WASHING PLANTS



Moscow, Russia - 17 September 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports that a sweeping campaign of major repairs is being implemented at its mining division's washing plants. The total cost is over 1 billion rubles.

The most large-scale repairs in terms of the scope of works are being held at Neryungrinskaya Washing Plant, which is part of Yakutugol Holding Company. The main stage of repair works has been completed in September. As part of the repair campaign, the plant replaced and restored trunk conveyors, as well as conveyors at the finished product loading area. Yakutugol's specialists and contractors assembled three new sizing screens and overhauled nine more. The plant also launched three new centrifuges for removing surplus moisture from coal concentrates. The plant's sludge pumps are being renewed. Five new magnetic roughers are due to be acquired before the end of the year. The plant also plans to repair two drying machines, one of which has been finished in September and the second is due to launch in October.

Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's Krasnogorskaya Washing Plant acquired seven new vibrating and high-frequency screens, 14 pumps, and one magnetic rougher. Two magnetic roughers and five belt conveyors underwent major overhauls. By the end of 2020, the plant plans to replace two vibrating centrifuges, three screens and other equipment.

Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's Sibir Washing Plant installed several new machines and equipment, including a vibrating centrifuge and a pumping outfit.

Yet another Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's washing plant, Kuzbasskaya, replaced two rotors of a screen bowl centrifuge and a separator's basket wheel. A large-scale campaign of replacing conveyor belts on the plant's major routes is currently under way. By the end of the year, the plant intends to upgrade its pumping equipment and repair the jig washer.

Another Kuzbass washing plant, Tomusinskaya, replaced two coal pumps, a centrifugal dryer, and a turboblower. Also, the continuous handling system's equipment has been repaired. By the end of this year, yet another centrifuge, two conveying belt feeders and other equipment will be replaced.

Korshunov Mining Plant's washing plant launched the following equipment this year - an unbalanced throw screen for screening iron ore and two electric pumps to ensure uninterrupted work of exhaust ducts and a fire water line. The plant is due to acquire four magnetic roughers and 12 hydrocyclones for its washing operations.

"Upgrade of our washing facilities is a key condition for increasing production output and improving our equipment's reliability, which is to say, rhythmic production of concentrates, both coal and iron ore ones. We export a large share of our finished products, so we make extra effort to ensure consistently high quality," Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov said.

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

