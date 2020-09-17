Harvest Announces a Partnership with Equity Exploration to Manage the Execution of Its BC Projects Strategy

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has contracted Vancouver-based Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity Exploration") to manage all exploration work on the Company's British Columbia mineral property portfolio, including the Flagship Emerson project. Under the arrangement, Equity Exploration will provide a complete, as-needed, exploration team with significant experience in permitting, planning, geological targeting, and program execution in British Columbia.

Founded in 1987, Equity Exploration has experience exploring every region of British Columbia. Their team of 19 fulltime geologists and support staff includes experts in structural geology, 3D modelling, databases, logistics, project management, permitting and resource estimation and has all the experience and skills required to execute efficient, stepwise and geologically-focused programs at Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite. To learn more about Equity Exploration's project history, visit https://www.equityexploration.com/projects.

Equity Exploration's President, Dr. Darcy Baker, states: "2020/2021 will be an exciting time for Harvest Gold and Equity Exploration is pleased to be part of it. We are looking forward to working with Harvest Gold's excellent technical team planning and executing the exploration of Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite. Harvest Gold has completed thorough research for each of these projects and very interesting targets and analogs have been identified. We will immediately deliver modern datasets that will be interpreted through the latest technology and our deep understanding of British Columbia gold and porphyry deposits. We expect the initial workplan to be finalized in the next 30 days."

Rick Mark, Harvest Gold's CEO states: "Securing the services of Equity Exploration means that our exploration will be conducted to the highest standard by a full exploration team that Harvest Gold can tap into as needed, while keeping our overheads low. I am very much looking forward to participating in the meetings when these two technical teams get together. Their combined excellence and experience mean our shareholders can have absolute confidence that the very best decisions will be made in search of discovery at Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite."

The Blackwater Near Surface, 7.5 M oz+* Gold Deposit Analog at Emerson:

Harvest Gold's Director of Property Investigations, Warren Bates, supervised exploration on the Blackwater project for Granges Exploration Ltd. from 1992 to 1996, when the project was first recognized as a bulk tonnage polymetallic gold prospect. He states: "I am looking forward to working with an expert team with Equity Exploration's credentials as we begin our search for another Blackwater style deposit at Emerson".

* See Artemis Gold Inc. news release dated August 26, 2020 wherein Blackwater gold proven reserves are listed at 325Mt at a grade of 0.74 g/t Au for a contained metal content of 7.8M oz. Au

Copper Porphyry Exploration at Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite:

The Equity Exploration team has recently managed nearly 100,000 m of exploration drilling per year on projects ranging from greenfields to operating mines. Of significance to the Harvest Gold project portfolio is the porphyry experience of Equity Exploration's in-house geologists who have explored within several of British Columbia's best known porphyry deposits and have pushed the understanding of the interplay between vein-styles, alteration distribution, geophysical response and metals enrichment.

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

About Equity Exploration

Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. is a private, Vancouver-based mineral exploration and resource delineation service provider. Founded in 1987, Equity initially focussed on early-stage exploration work specializing in challenging, remote locations. Recently, Equity has evolved to also manage significant exploration work on resource-stage to active mine site projects as well as providing pure consulting services in resource estimation, data compilation and management, geological mapping and project due diligence. The company has managed hundreds of projects achieving nearly 1,000,000 m of exploration drilling and has managed ~$30M in annual exploration expenditures during each of the past four years. Equity maintains the highest industry standards through continuous improvement, internal reviews and checks and adherence to professional practice policies and procedures including the professional code of ethics. Equity holds a current Organizational Quality Management (OQM) certificate issued by Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

This news release includes technical information that was generated prior to the introduction of National Instrument 43-101. Details of the sampling methods, handling, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to Harvest Gold, and the drill material, assay results, true width of intercepts herein cannot be and have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

A number of mineral resources or significant occurrences disclosed herein relate to nearby properties owned by other companies, and the data presented have been extracted from these companies' press releases and websites. A Qualified Person has been unable to verify this information from the adjacent properties, and such results are not necessarily indicative of potential quantities or grades of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Relating to exploration, the identification of exploration targets and any implied future investigation of such targets on the basis of specific geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence or trends are future-looking and subject to a variety of possible outcomes which may or may not include the discovery, or extension, or termination of mineralization. Further, areas around known mineralized intersections or surface showings may be marked by wording such as "open", "untested", "possible extension" or "exploration potential" or by symbols such as "?". Such wording or symbols should not be construed as a certainty that mineralization continues or that the character of mineralization (e.g. grade or thickness) will remain consistent from a known and measured data point. The key risks related to exploration in general are that chances of identifying economical reserves are extremely small.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

