Director Dealings & PDMR Notification

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

DIDCOT, September 17, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS) announces that it was informed on 16 September 2020 by Steven Poulton (CEO and Director) that he had purchased 43,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 64.4p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Poulton's shareholding in the Company has increased to 5,608,097 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 8.0% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Poulton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies Plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BJ9TYB96

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

43,000 at 64.40p

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

43,000

Price

64.40p

f)

Date of the transactions

16 September 2020

g)

Place of the transactions

AIM


For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com


About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606452/Director-Dealings-PDMR-Notification


