Pacton Receives Permit; Prepares for 11,500 m Drill Program at Sidace Project in Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, September 17, 2020 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce it has received its exploration permit for the 11,500 meter drill program at the Sidace project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. Pacton is the operator of the joint venture project and is preparing crews and equipment to mobilize to the project in the coming weeks. The drill program will focus on expansion drilling at all three mineralized zones at the Sidace project, including the Main Discovery, Upper Duck and Anderson zones.

Figure 1. Bedrock geology at the Sidace JV project showing the locations of the Main Discovery, Upper Duck, and Anderson zones, where drilling will be focused in the upcoming drill campaign by Pacton Gold.

About the Sidace Project

The Sidace is a joint venture project between Pacton Gold (39.5%) and Evolution Mining (60.5%). Sidace is located 28 km north east of the town of Red Lake, at the northern extent of the Red Lake Greenstone belt (Figure 1). The project is an advanced gold project with three distinct zones of mineralization and more than 80,000 meters of historic drilling.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focused global mid-tier gold miner. Evolution operates four wholly-owned mines in Australia - Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia and Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland. The Company also holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine in Queensland, Australia. In April 2020 Evolution acquired a 100% interest in the Red Lake gold mine in Ontario, Canada. In the 2021 Financial Year Evolution is guiding gold production of 670,000 - 730,000 ounces at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$900 - US$940 per ounce.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

