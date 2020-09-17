American Battery Metals Corporation CTO Ryan Melsert to be a Featured Expert at the Benchmark Minerals Intelligence Battery Day 2020 Event

INCLINE VILLAGE, September 17, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling and advanced extraction technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada, today announced that Chief Technical Officer Ryan Melsert is a confirmed speaker for the upcoming September 23rd "Benchmark Battery Day" battery recycling webinar.

From the BMI website, "The Benchmark Battery Day will be a discussion on Tesla's long anticipated Battery Day featuring Benchmark's world class analysts and special guests. This webinar will focus on the supply chain, opportunities and innovation in battery recycling and environmental, social & governance developments."

Melsert will discuss American Battery Metals Corp.'s lithium-ion battery recycling process, and the company's progress on its first-of-kind facility in Nevada as it transitions to American Battery Technology Company. You can view American Battery Metals Corporation's ground-breaking video here.

"Lithium-ion battery recycling is tremendously important for the global battery metals supply chains. Our process will not only supply vast amounts of the critical materials that fuel the renewable energy revolution, but we will also provide a fundamental solution to a burgeoning e-waste challenge," said Melsert. "The Benchmark Battery Day webinar is a great opportunity for everyone interested in battery recycling to join the discussion to learn more."

To register for the event, please visit the Benchmark registration page.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.americanbatterytechnology.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, lithium-ion battery recycling and advanced extraction technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

