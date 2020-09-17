Xander Resources Announces Investor Relations Engagement and Option Grant

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (the "Company") announces that it has engaged Maricom Inc. ("Maricom") of Montreal to provide market and investor awareness services to the Company via bilingual platform.

Maricom has been engaged by the Company for an initial term of 3 months, commencing on September 15, 2020 to December 15, 2020, and will have the option to renew for an additional 6 months at the same monthly fee plus stock options. Either party can terminate upon 60 days' written notice. The Company has agreed to remunerate Maricom a monthly fee of $4,000 plus applicable taxes, payable on the first day of each month.

The Company has also agreed to grant Maricom incentive stock options to purchase a total of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 1 year in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. The options shall vest as to 50,000 options immediately and 50,000 options three months from the grant date.

Maricom has agreed to perform various services to the Company, including, but not limited to, develop or optimize a fully bilingual message and presentation that outlines the Company's business, management, milestones and upcoming catalysts including major reasons to own, distribute that message directly to Maricom's network of investment advisors, institutional fund managers, investment bankers and analysts in Montreal and Toronto. Maricom promotes all news releases and articles pertaining to the Company across all social media platforms to maximize awareness. Maricom will drive a bilingual platform where the Company will ensure all French inquiries are responded to via phone or email within 24 hours. Maricom will also handle translating all news releases from English to French. The services will be performed by Remy Scalabrini, CEO and founder of Maricom.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz, Corporate Secretary and Director

Tel: (778) 709-3398

Email: dyaretz@gmail.com

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Pour les communications en francais de Xander Resources :

Remy Scalabrini

Maricom Inc.

Tel : (888) 585-6274

Courriel : rs@maricom.ca

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de reglementation (tel que ce terme est defini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'assument la responsabilite de la pertinence ou de l'exactitude de ce communique.

