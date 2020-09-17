Menü Artikel
SolGold PLC Announces Annual Report, Full Year Results & MDA

17.09.2020  |  Accesswire

Annual Report, Full Year Results & Management Discussion and Analysis

BISHOPSGATE, September 17, 2020 - The Board of SolGold (LSE:SOLG )(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to announce the release of its Full Year Results for the year ended 30 June 2020. The Board advises all shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website www.solgold.com.au contains access to a copy of the Full Year Results for the year ended 30 June 2020. An abridged version of the Full Year Results is included below.

For Canadian purposes, the Company has filed its audited financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended 30 June 2020 on SEDAR.

The Company's Annual Report, including the audited full year results for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with the MD&A, is available on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au

By order of the Board
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Nicholas Mather

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) nmather@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

+61 (0) 417 880 448

Karl Schlobohm

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ingo Hofmaier

SolGold plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Andrew Chubb

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor)

solgold@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Ross Allister / David McKeown

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor)

solgold@peelhunt.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

James Kofman / Darren Wallace

Cormark Securities Inc. (Financial Advisor)

dwallace@cormark.com

Tel: +1 416 943 6411

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3330Z_1-2020-9-17.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606534/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Annual-Report-Full-Year-Results-MDA


