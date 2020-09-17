Indigo Exploration Identifies New Gold Trend on Lati Permit, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces results from a sampling program conducted in June that defines a new gold trend on the Lati 2 Permit. The Lati 2 permit is located in central Burkina Faso, 150 kilometres west of the country's capital.

The Lati 2 permit has very extensive artisanal dry pan workings covering a collective area of 3 square kilometres in 6 separate clusters. Each cluster warrants work and has only been marginally drill tested to date. In an effort to narrow the search and identify high priority drill targets within these clusters, the Company conducted a 3-week sampling program in June. Three of the 6 artisanal clusters were evaluated by east-west lines of continuous (or channel) soil samples, much like a long shallow trench. Working on the premise that local dry panning is not particularly efficient, gold will still remain there after their panning to a lesser amount. One of the three clusters evaluated in this manner identified a new northwest-oriented gold trend at least 850 metres long (open at both ends) and 75-100 metres wide defined by continuous soil channels and limited drilling. Included in this trend is a 5-metre long continuous soil sample grading 22.5 g/t Au and a historic drill hole near-surface intercept of 12 metres grading 2.5 g/t Au.

Once rains cease, typically in early October, sampling will resume with the aim to extend the length of this trend and evaluate the remaining 3 clusters of workings. Following results from this work, drilling would commence on highest priority sections.

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

