Magellan Completes Work to Reopen Portals at Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho

WALLACE, Sept. 17, 2020 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Magellan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: MAGE) (“Magellan” or the “Company”), a precious metals exploration and development company, today announced that the Company has successfully reopened the main portal and emergency access portal at the Center Star Gold Mine (“Center Star”) in Idaho.

In August 2020, Magellan received its permit from the U.S. Forest Service allowing the Company to reopen Center Star’s portals and posted the required bond. Work on the project began immediately afterwards, including the rehabilitation of roads leading to the mine.

“We are excited to make significant progress in advancing the development work on Center Star Gold Mine,” said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan. “As planned, we have quickly reopened the mine’s portals, giving us access to the underground workings of Center Star. It has been 35 years since exploration or development work was last conducted in this mine. One of our immediate priorities is to evaluate and identify areas that require additional mine stabilization so that our workers and staff can move safely underground. When safety is confirmed, we can proceed with defining an exploration plan for drilling and sampling. We are confident in the potential for this project given Center Star’s historical production.”

Located near the Elk City mining district of Idaho, Center Star hosts high-grade gold mineralization that was discovered in the early 1900s, with periodic historic production and development work done under different ownership through the 1980s.

Since acquiring the Center Star project in July 2020, Magellan acquired additional unpatented mining claims adding 320 acres of land to increase its holding to 620 acres of claims along the Center Star gold trend.

